Policeman shot dead by militants in J&K’s Anantnag

Militants shot dead a policeman in Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday night, police said.
The militants fired upon and critically injured the policeman, Manzoor Ahmad, at his home in Hiller area of Shahabad in the south Kashmir district, a police official said.
He said Ahmad was rushed to a nearby hospital where he succumbed to injuries.
The area has been sealed off and a hunt launched to nab the assailants, the official said.
