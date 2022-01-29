Policeman shot dead by militants in J&K

SRINAGAR

29 January 2022 21:05 IST

The incident took place in Anantnag

A policeman was shot dead by militants in south Kashmir and three members of The Resistance Front (TRF) were arrested in central Kashmir on Saturday.

A police spokesperson said Head Constable Ali Mohammad Ganie was shot at by the terrorists near his residential house at Hasanpora Tabala area of Bijbehara, Anantnag around 5:30 p.m. “In this terror incident, he had received grievous gunshot injuries. Although the injured police personnel was immediately evacuated to nearby hospital, he succumbed to his injuries,” the police said.

The deceased was posted at the Kulgam Police Station. “Investigation is in progress and officers continue to work to establish the full circumstances of this terror crime. The area has been cordoned and search in the area is going on,” the police said. This is the second attack on a police personnel in Kashmir in the past 24 hours.

Meanwhile, the police said a terror module was busted by arresting three terror associates in central Kashmir’s Ganderbal .“Acting on specific information, a special joint checkpoint was established by the Police, Army and CRPF at Shuhama area of Ganderbal. During checking, movement of three suspects was spotted and were intercepted by the joint forces,” the police said. They said during a search, incriminating materials, arms and ammunition, including two Chinese pistols, three pistol magazines, 15 rounds of ammunition, two hand grenades and three mobile phones were recovered. “During preliminary investigation, it was revealed that the trio was working as terrorist associates of TRF and were involved in providing shelter, logistic support and transportation of arms and ammunition to the active terrorists across the district,” the police said.