Policeman shot dead by colleague after altercation in J&K’s Udhampur

Udhampur (J&K)

28 March 2021 13:06 IST

The fratricide incident took place at around 11 p.m. on March 27 while the duo was deployed at a checkpoint at Jakhani Chowk along the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway, they said.

A policeman was allegedly shot dead by his colleague following an altercation in Udhampur district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said on March 28.

Selection grade constable Kaka Ram and special police officer Manohar Lal got engaged in a heated argument over some issue. Mr. Lal lost his temper and fired upon Ram with his service rifle, they said.

Ram succumbed to injuries at a hospital early on March 28, the officials said, adding Mr. Lal was overpowered and subsequently arrested.

A case was registered and further investigation is on, the officials said.