Policeman shot at, injured in Jammu and Kashmir’s Shopian

Suspected militants shot at and injured a policeman in south Kashmir’s Shopian on Tuesday.

“Around 5:45 p.m., assistant sub-inspector Shabir Ahmad was shot at by terrorists as he was coming back from mosque after prayers in his native place Amishijipora area of Shopian,” a J&K police spokesman said.

The policeman received gunshot injuries in the attack and was immediately evacuated to nearby hospital. “He waslater referred to a Srinagar hospital for specialised treatment. The condition of the injured official is stable,” the police said.

The police said an investigation was in progress and the officers continued to work to establish the full circumstances of this terror crime. “The area was cordoned and a search was conducted [after the attack],” the police said.

It is the third such attack on police personnel in Kashmir this year. Militants killed a policeman in Anantnag’s Bijbehara on January 29 outside his residence.