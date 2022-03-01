Policeman shot at in Srinagar militant attack
Inspector Sheikh Firdous ‘was returning from mosque after offering prayers’
A police officer was shot at and injured in a militant attack in Srinagar on Monday evening. A police spokesman said terrorists fired upon Inspector Sheikh Firdous from Batamaloo “while he was returning from mosque after offering prayers”. “He was shifted to hospital where his condition is stated to be stable. The area has been cordoned off,” the police said. An official said the policeman has received bullet wounds in his neck. He is being treated at the Shri Maharaja Hari Singh (SMHS) hospital in Srinagar.
