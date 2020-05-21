Policeman killed in Pulwama attack

Srinagar

21 May 2020 22:44 IST

Head constable Anoop Singh succumbed to his injuries. A resident of Pulwama’s Saidpora, Mr. Singh belonged to the Indian Reserve Police’s 10 Battalion.

One policeman was killed and another injured in a hit-and-run attack of militants in south Kashmir’s Pulwama on Thursday.

A police officer said armed militants alighted at Pulwama’s Prichoo area and opened indiscriminate fire on a checkpoint, manned by the Jammu and Kashmir police and the CRPF, in the afternoon.

“It was a stand-off fire. Two security personnel, including a policeman and a CRPF jawan, were injured in the attack,” said the police.

The militants managed to escape from the spot.

Inspector General of Police, Kashmir Zone, Vijay Kumar, participated in the last rites of Mr. Singh.

The Pulwama attack was second such attack in the past 24 hours, as two BSF men were killed in an attack in Srinagar on Wednesday.

3 new recruits held

Meanwhile, the police have arrested three new recruits of militants in north Kashmir’s Kupwara.

“On Thursday, a picture went viral on the social media with three youths holding AK-47 rifles, who claimed to have joined terror ranks. A contact tracing operation revealed their presence in the forest area of Gungbugh of Lolab. After a brief shootout, all the three were apprehended during the operation,” the police said.

Incriminating material, including arms and ammunition, were recovered from their possession, the police said. The three were identified as Aabid Hussain Wani, Zakir Rafiq Bhat and Javid Ahmad Dar.