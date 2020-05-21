Other States

Policeman killed in Pulwama attack

Head constable Anoop Singh succumbed to his injuries. A resident of Pulwama’s Saidpora, Mr. Singh belonged to the Indian Reserve Police’s 10 Battalion.

One policeman was killed and another injured in a hit-and-run attack of militants in south Kashmir’s Pulwama on Thursday.

A police officer said armed militants alighted at Pulwama’s Prichoo area and opened indiscriminate fire on a checkpoint, manned by the Jammu and Kashmir police and the CRPF, in the afternoon.

“It was a stand-off fire. Two security personnel, including a policeman and a CRPF jawan, were injured in the attack,” said the police.

Head constable Anoop Singh succumbed to his injuries. A resident of Pulwama’s Saidpora, Mr. Singh belonged to the Indian Reserve Police’s 10 Battalion.

The militants managed to escape from the spot.

Inspector General of Police, Kashmir Zone, Vijay Kumar, participated in the last rites of Mr. Singh.

The Pulwama attack was second such attack in the past 24 hours, as two BSF men were killed in an attack in Srinagar on Wednesday.

3 new recruits held

Meanwhile, the police have arrested three new recruits of militants in north Kashmir’s Kupwara.

“On Thursday, a picture went viral on the social media with three youths holding AK-47 rifles, who claimed to have joined terror ranks. A contact tracing operation revealed their presence in the forest area of Gungbugh of Lolab. After a brief shootout, all the three were apprehended during the operation,” the police said.

Incriminating material, including arms and ammunition, were recovered from their possession, the police said. The three were identified as Aabid Hussain Wani, Zakir Rafiq Bhat and Javid Ahmad Dar.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 21, 2020 10:46:50 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/other-states/policeman-killed-in-pulwama-attack/article31644396.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY