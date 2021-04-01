Policeman killed as militants attack BJP leader’s house in Srinagar

Party leader Anwar Khan was not present in the house at the time of attack.

A policeman was killed as unidentified militants attacked a BJP leader’s house in Srinagar on Thursday.

“Terrorists attacked the house guard of BJP leader Anwar Khan at Nawgam (in Srinagar). One sentry Rameez Ahmad was critically injured in the attack. Later, he succumbed to his injuries at the Shri Maharaja Hari Singh hospital,” Inspector General of Police Vijay Kumar told The Hindu.

The BJP leader was not present in the house at the time of attack. Khan is the BJP incharge of Baramulla and Kupwara districts.

Official sources said the militants may have snatched the rifle of the injured policeman before fleeing from the spot.

BJP spokesman Altaf Thakur also confirmed that the party leader was safe.

“The attack has been foiled. We condemn such attacks,” he said.