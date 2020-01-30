Policeman injured in stone-pelting in Surat

Road blockades and stone-pelting incidents marked the Bharat Bandh, called by various organisations to protest the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA), in Gujarat on Wednesday.

An assistant sub-inspector was injured in Surat when a group of masked persons pelted stones at police personnel near Madina Masjid in Limbayat locality, a senior police officer said.

The police dispersed the crowd with a lathi charge. Patrolling has been stepped up in the area, he said.

At least 70 people were detained after they tried to block a road by burning tyres at Katargam in Surat. Protesters also burned tyres to block the Ahmedabad- Rajkot national highway at Kerala village, causing a huge traffic jam near Bavla town in Ahmedabad district. Over a dozen protesters were detained and the traffic was restored, the officer said.

Markets remained closed in parts of Vadodara, Bharuch and Surat. The shutdown had a visible impact at Kurchan, Luwara, Palej and other villages near Bharuch.

In Bhavnagar, 24 Bahujan Kranti Morcha members were detained when they were appealing people to close their shops.