Policeman, injured in Srinagar shootout, dies: J&K Police 

A shootout took place in Srinagar’s Nowhatta area, in which Constable Sarfaraz Ahmad from the Batote area of Ramban was injured and later succumbed to his injuries. File | Photo Credit: NISSAR AHMAD

ADVERTISEMENT

The Srinagar police on Monday arrested one person in the city for “providing a two-wheeler to militants”, which was seized after a shootout in the Jammu and Kashmir capital on Sunday evening that left one policeman dead.

A police spokesman said Umer Mukhtar Naqeeb from Srinagar’s Natipora was arrested for providing a second-hand Scooty to active terrorist Momin Gulzar on July 27 this year.

“This Scooty, along with arms, ammunition, explosives, clothes, and other incriminating material, was recovered yesterday (Sunday) after a chance encounter,” the police said.

ADVERTISEMENT

India at 75 | Will establish ‘Gaurav Stambh’, museum for fallen soldiers in Kashmir: J&K L-G

The shootout took place in Srinagar’s Nowhatta area. According to the police, Constable Sarfaraz Ahmad from the Batote area of Ramban was injured. “He succumbed to his injuries,” the police said.

The police said one militant also got injured. “Public is informed not to extend logistics to terrorists, failing which law will take its own course. Further, public, especially hospitals, clinics, and doctors are requested to give information about any unknown person(s) coming for treatment as fleeing terrorist(s) are injured,” the police said.

The militants, police sources said, were planning a “major attack” on the security forces on the eve of Independence Day. The Resistance Front (TRF) claimed responsibility for the attack. However, the police have neither confirmed nor denied the claim made by TRF on social media.

One AK-74 rifle and two grenades were recovered after the shootout. A blood trail of injured militants was also followed by the police but the militants managed to flee, “while taking advantage of the darkness”.