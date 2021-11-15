Policeman injured in gunfight with militants in Srinagar

Srinagar

15 November 2021 01:50 IST

Militants attacked a police search party in Jamalata area of Srinagar

One policeman was injured in a gunfight between militants and the security forces in Srinagar on Sunday.

“Based on a specific input about the presence of terrorists in the Jamalata area of Nawa Kadal, a raid was carried out by a small police party. As the team approached towards the suspected spot, the hiding terrorists started indiscriminate firing on them,” Inspector General of Police Vijay Kumar said.

One policeman was injured and he was shifted to hospital.

“Considering the safety of the civilians and the evening rush in the area, the police team exercised maximum restraint,” Mr. Kumar said.

Later, CRPF and police personnel cordoned off the suspected clusters of houses and started a search operation.