Policeman injured during militant attack in Srinagar

A policeman was injured in a militant attack in the heart of Srinagar city on Sunday.

Preliminary reports suggested that militants opened fire on a checkpoint set up near the Khanyar police station in the city.

“One sub-inspector was critically injured with bullet wounds. He has been shifted to the city’s main Shri Maharaja Hari Singh Hospital,” an official said.

A doctor said the policeman “brought in critical condition” was being treated by doctors.

The attackers managed to flee from the spot after the brief exchange of fire. Meanwhile, the nearby areas are being searched to apprehend the attackers.


