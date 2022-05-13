Policeman injured after being shot at by militants in Pulwama

Attack comes just a day after Kashmiri Pandit employee was shot dead in Budgam

Militants on May 13 shot at and injured a policeman in south Kashmir’s Pulwama.

Constable Riyaz Ahmad Thoker, from Pulwama’s Gudoora, was fired upon at close range by militants in his native village, officials said.

The injured constable was shifted to a hospital. His condition is stated to be critical.

The police said security forces had cordoned off the area to nab the attackers.

The attack comes just a day after a Kashmiri Pandit employee was shot dead inside his office in Budgam.