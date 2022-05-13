Policeman injured after being shot at by militants in Pulwama
Attack comes just a day after Kashmiri Pandit employee was shot dead in Budgam
Militants on May 13 shot at and injured a policeman in south Kashmir’s Pulwama.
Constable Riyaz Ahmad Thoker, from Pulwama’s Gudoora, was fired upon at close range by militants in his native village, officials said.
The injured constable was shifted to a hospital. His condition is stated to be critical.
The police said security forces had cordoned off the area to nab the attackers.
The attack comes just a day after a Kashmiri Pandit employee was shot dead inside his office in Budgam.
Related Topics
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.