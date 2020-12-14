Other States

Policeman guarding PDP leader shot at in Srinagar

Gunmen opened fire and injured a policeman guarding a People's Democratic Party (PDP) leader in Srinagar on Monday.

“Terrorists fired upon a personal security officer (PSO) of PDP leader Parvez Ahmad at Natipora in Srinagar,” Inspector General of Police (IGP) Vijay Kumar told The Hindu.

He said the PSO was seriously injured in the attack. The attackers fired upon the policeman just outside the gate of the PDP leader's house.

“The area has been cordoned off and a search is going on,” the IGP said.

The PSO has been hospitalised in the Shri Maharaja Hari Singh hospital with “abdomen injuries”.

Police sources identified the PSO as constable Manzoor Ahmed.

