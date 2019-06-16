Policeman dismissed for seeking Yogi govt. dismissal

In a bizarre incident, a Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC) trooper has been dismissed for demanding the dismissal of the Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh.

Constable Munish Yadav on Saturday wore a red Samajwadi cap with his uniform and went to the District Collectorate carrying a placard, which said, “Yogi sarkar ko barkhast karo (Dismiss the Yogi government).”

‘Govt. has failed’

He told the media that the State government should be dismissed because it had failed to control the law and order situation.

He said that he had come to give a memorandum in this regard to the Governor, through the District Magistrate.

District Magistrate J.B. Singh said that the constable had not met him but he had come to know about the incident from mediapersons.

Mr. Yadav, a resident of Etawah, is presently posted in Noida.

Disciplinary charges

Director General of Police O.P. Singh took cognisance of the incident and issued dismissal orders for the constable on grounds of gross indiscipline.

Mr. Yadav’s family members said that he was mentally disturbed.