Policeman disengaged in Kashmir after video of him abusing locals goes viral

The J&K police on Friday disengaged a policeman after he was caught on camera using abusive language during the Kashmir lockdown, aimed at preventing spread of COVID-19.

Meanwhile, a father-son duo was also arrested following a scuffle with the police at a barricade, as police have lodged around 250 FIRs in J&K against “violators of the lockdown”.

In a viral video, the policeman was seen mounted on an armed vehicle and abusing locals on the public address system in a colony. A police spokesman said it was an isolated incident. It has come to the fore that the policeman was posted in north Kashmir’s Sopore.

“The police have take cognizance of the video which was circulated on the social media sites wherein a policeman was allegedly seen making announcement in an abusive manner. He shot the video at an isolated place and was not part of any announcement making team. The policeman has been disengaged immediately and an FIR has been lodged,” a police official said.

The police said an investigation into the matter is in progress.

Father, son booked

In two separate unverified and unconfirmed viral videos, the personnel of the J&K police are seen humiliating locals by forcing them to pose in rooster position and beating up for a driver for “moving without a curfew pass”.

An official said the father-son duo, seen one of the videos, have been booked for violating the administration’s order amid lockdown in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district.

“A vehicle was on the way from Sangrama to Delina when it was stopped at a check point. A team of police on duty asked them to provide curfew passes which they refused. When the concerned police party tried to know the reason behind their journey, they started a brawl with on duty police official. The police official in return responded properly as per the norms and guidelines above the law,” said the police spokesman.

The father is seen beating a policeman in the video after his son is hit with batons by the policeman.

They have been booked under Section 188, 269, 353 of the Indian Penal Code and arrested.

In a major clampdown against the lockdown violators, the J&K police have lodged over 250 FIRs in the Union Territory (UT). Several imams (preachers) were also arrested for leading congregational Friday prayers in parts of J&K.

Political parties condemn police action

Meanwhile, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the Peoples Conference (PC) have condemned the rising “high-handedness” of the police against civilians in the past few days.

“It’s disturbing that the videos of police high handedness in different parts of J&K doing the rounds on the social media. While we welcome swift action against one of the policeman, we demand that all videos must be investigated and appropriate action must be taken against erring policemen,” said a PC spokesman.

“While all efforts of the administration to check the spread of the virus was appreciated, reports of people being allegedly beaten up, humiliated and tortured on the pretext of enforcing lockdown must be viewed seriously,” said PDP spokesperson and ex-legislator Firdous Tak.