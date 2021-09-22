Policeman dies after colleague opens fire in case of mistaken identity in Kashmir

His colleague assumed there was an attack by anti-national elements.

A policeman died of bullet injuries after his colleague opened fire late on September 21, mistaking him to be an “anti-national element” in north Kashmir’s Handwara.

A police spokesman said the policeman, Ajay Dhar, a resident of Handwara’s Langate, suffered bullet injuries when “a sentry assumed there was an attack by anti-national elements and opened fire.”

“He succumbed to his injuries later,” the police said.

According to the police, Dhar was “forcefully trying to enter a temple at midnight” in the area.

Soldier’s body recovered

The body of a missing soldier has been recovered after a year in south Kashmir’s Kulgam.

Locals said the decomposed body of missing rifleman Shakir Manzoor Wagey was spotted in Mohammad Pora village of Kulgam district. Wagey’s father was able to identify the body.

However, the police are yet to confirm the development.

Wagey worked with the Territorial Army and was missing since August 2, 2020.