ADVERTISEMENT

Policeman, 2 civilians injured in exchange of fire in U.P.

February 02, 2023 04:03 pm | Updated 04:26 pm IST - Sambhal

They were injured during an encounter in the Asmoli police station area of Sambhal district

PTI

Image for representation | Photo Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

A policeman and two miscreants were injured during an encounter in the Asmoli police station area of the district on Thursday, an official said.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Chakresh Mishra said the police received information about the presence of miscreants near Saidpur Jaskoli village in Asmoli and when the police team laid siege on the spot, they opened fire.

Two miscreants Ikram alias Kalua and Mohd Umar along with constable Amit Kumar were injured in the exchange of fire, police said.

The injured have been admitted to the hospital where their condition was stated to be stable.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Later, the miscreants were arrested. Both of them were involved in illegal slaughtering, they added.

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Uttar Pradesh

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US