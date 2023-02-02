HamberMenu
Policeman, 2 civilians injured in exchange of fire in U.P.

They were injured during an encounter in the Asmoli police station area of Sambhal district

February 02, 2023 04:03 pm | Updated 04:26 pm IST - Sambhal

PTI
Image for representation

Image for representation | Photo Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

A policeman and two miscreants were injured during an encounter in the Asmoli police station area of the district on Thursday, an official said.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Chakresh Mishra said the police received information about the presence of miscreants near Saidpur Jaskoli village in Asmoli and when the police team laid siege on the spot, they opened fire.

Two miscreants Ikram alias Kalua and Mohd Umar along with constable Amit Kumar were injured in the exchange of fire, police said.

The injured have been admitted to the hospital where their condition was stated to be stable.

Later, the miscreants were arrested. Both of them were involved in illegal slaughtering, they added.

