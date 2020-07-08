Police widen search for Dubey

As Vikas Dubey, who allegedly killed eight policemen in a Kanpur village, remained untraceable for the fourth day, the Uttar Pradesh police have spread their search to the western part of the State. According to sources, the Delhi Police Special Cell has also been alerted in case Dubey tries to sneak into the Capital through the Delhi-NCR border.

Since Monday, posters carrying his photo are being put at all the toll plazas of the region. Senior officers who have served in Kanpur and neighbouring districts and are now posted in western U.P. are helping their counterparts by providing them inputs on Dubey.

A senior officer, who has served in Kanpur, said Dubey could have escaped to Uttarkhand as he had been visiting the hill State and has his hideouts there. “One of his mobile numbers has been apparently traced to Madhya Pradesh. So the police are not discounting the probability of his presence there as well,” he said, requesting anonymity.

On Monday, there were reports that Dubey and his aides were spotted in Haldaur police station area of Bijnor in two SUVs. “Immediately, we pressed multiple teams across the districts. Vehicles were checked but it turned out to be rumour,” said Sanjay Kumar, Superintendent of Police (Rural). He said every police post in Bijnor has a photograph of Dubey and policemen of six police station are manning the border with Uttarakhand.

Similar urgency was seen not only in neighbouring districts such as Meerut, Muzaffarnagar, Amroha and Saharanpur, but also in Agra, which is around 350 km away. Armed policemen in bulletproof jackets could be seen checking vehicles at the toll plazas.

Avinash Pandey, Superintendent of Police (Rural), Meerut, said they were working on specific inputs and could not reveal them. Vineet Bhatnagar , SP Shamli, said patrolling and checking has been increased at the Haryana border.