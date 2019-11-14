Other States

Police use water cannons on BJP march

The Kolkata police on Wednesday used water cannons, lobbed tear gas shells and baton-charged to disperse supporters of the youth wing of the BJP who tried to march to the headquarters of the Kolkata Municipal Corporation. The BJP had organised a siege to the KMC headquarters protesting against a host of issues, including its failure to control the outbreak of dengue in the city.

