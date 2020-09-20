Police use water cannon to stop Punjab Youth Congress workers from entering Haryana

CHANDIGARH

20 September 2020 20:44 IST

The Youth Congress activists were going to Delhi through the Chandigarh-Delhi highway when they were stopped at the heavily barricaded entrance to Haryana by police.

The Haryana Police on Sunday used a water cannon to stop Punjab Youth Congress activists from entering the state through Ambala during a tractor rally against the Centre’s farm-related Bills.

The situation at the Haryana-Punjab border turned tense as the protesters remained adamant to continue their march towards the national capital.

Some activists tried to set a tractor on fire after the march was stopped.

The Haryana Police denied permission to the Youth Congress workers, saying they would not allow the traffic movement on the national highway to be disrupted and also cited the coronavirus restrictions.

After being denied permission to enter Haryana, the Youth Congress activists terminated their protest at the site.