Police turned arsonists in U.P., says Akhilesh

Holding the BJP government led by Yogi Adityanath responsible for the violence and loss of lives in Uttar Pradesh over protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday alleged that the police deliberately damaged public property, engaged in stone-throwing and set fire to many places, turning a peaceful protest violent. At least 15 persons have died so far in the State.

Talking to The Hindu here, the SP chief, who has strongly spoken out against the CAA, said the State government and the officials vitiated the atmosphere, “as a result of which innocent persons lost their lives”.

“The police deliberately damaged things and set property on fire. Not just in U.P., but in West Bengal and Delhi, news is coming in that police themselves pelted stones, damaged things and set fire at many places,” Mr. Yadav said.

Referring to the State government’s decision to seize the property of those allegedly involved in the arson and vandalism in various places, Mr. Yadav asked, “Who will compensate for the damage done by the police?”

He said Mr. Adityanath’s “language” and his call for “revenge” was to blame for the escalation in the violence and the tense law and order situation.