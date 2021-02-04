‘Police trying to malign farmers’

We are not looking for any confrontation, says BKU

The Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU) alleged on Wednesday that the Delhi police and the Central government were trying to malign the image of farmers by blocking the Delhi-Meerut Expressway.

“All through the protest, farmers allowed the ambulances and emergency vehicles to pass through the protest site. However, in the last couple of days, the Delhi police has put multiple barricades, concrete slabs, and razor wires to completely block the expressway. It has created a problem for the people in a medical emergency,” said Dharmendra Malik, Media in-charge of BKU.

“BKU took a call and opened the route under the flyover through the tents and trolleys of farmers,” Mr. Malik said. On any given day, it becomes difficult to even walk through these trolleys as they are parked very haphazardly. “We are trying to instil discipline as any lapse could be used to create a public opinion against us. The ambulances could pass through Kaushambi in Ghaziabad and then enter Delhi via Anand Vihar,” he said.

On the decrease in numbers of farmers in front of the stage on Wednesday, Mr. Malik said many farmers had been asked to go home and prepare for the “chakka jam” scheduled for February 6. “It would be like our usual protests where we stop traffic for a few hours to get ourselves heard. The BKU is not looking for any confrontation with the government as many are trying to project,” he said.

Panchayat in Manglaur

Meanwhile, at a panchayat in Manglaur town of Haridwar district of Uttarakhand, Naresh Tikait, BKU president, appealed to the farmers to join in large numbers for the “chakka jam” on February 6.

Held at the famous Gur Mandi of the town, the panchayat saw a massive response. “This movement would be written in golden letters in the history of our country. We should remain vigilant that no action of ours brings bad name to the farming community,” he urged.

‘Farmers are united’

Mr. Tikait said farmers of the country had united against the dictatorial attitude of the government. “Over the last few months, they have realised that the battle could only be fought if they remain united. Farmers are losing interest in agriculture but the government is not listening.”

He clarified that no individual “neither Rakesh nor I have the right to take a unilateral decision. The decisions would continue to be made by the coordination committee.”

He regretted that the jam proposed on February 6 would bring discomfort to the general public. “But we have been left with no other option to make ourselves heard. That is why we have planned it for three hours only.”