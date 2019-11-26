Police to take care of mentally challenged in Chattisgarh, activists welcome move

The State police in Chattisgarh has now been mandated to take proper care of mentally differently-abled people, if they are found within the administrative jurisdiction of the concerned police station.

The Director General of Chattisgarh Police [DGP] issued a notice to the district police superintendents [SPs] instructing them not to "lodge the people with mental disability in police lock up or jail" but in hospitals. Health activists welcomed the move.

All police stations in Chattisgarh are instructed under Section 100 of 2017 Mental Healthcare Act to provide safety to people with mental and cognitive illness. A notification that reached the police stations last week notes that in case police personnel identify any person in the respective police station area with visible mental disability then they have to "provide security" to the person.

"The person with mental disability cannot be lodged in the police lock up or jail," the notification said.

The police is also instructed to admit the person in "the nearest hospital for treatment" and the person’s family members will have to be informed. The notice is clear enough to suggest, in case of unavailability of differently-abled person’s family members, the person will have to be "shifted to homes run by the administration." Police personnel will be punished for "violating the order," the notification noted.

Welcoming the initiative, Chattisgarh’s health activist Sulakshana Nandi said that huge effort is required to make police realize the depth of the problem.

"To make the police aware of the mental health crisis and provide infrastructural support to police – which is important as police is perennially under pressure – is a huge task. Good that it is now formally done but to fully implement it on ground, the Government needs to engage volunteers, health activists, social workers and multiple other organizations," Ms. Nandi said.