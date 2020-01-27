Police team searches for JNU student Sharjeel Imam in Patna

A day after a police team searched the ancestral house of Jawaharlal Nehru University student Sharjeel Imam at Kako in Jehanabad, Bihar, and questioned some of his relatives, the team on Monday searched for him in Patna’s Muslim-dominated Subzibagh area where an anti-CAA-NRC-NPR protest has been on for several weeks.

Speaking to journalists at Kako, Sharjeel’s mother said her son was innocent and “his comments are being misconstrued”.

“We have not brought up our sons like this… they can never ever say anything against the country… we have been born and brought up here… where we would go from this place,” she said.

Asked why he was absconding, she added, “Because of the situation… definitely, I will ask Sharjeel to come before authorities and explain his words to them.”

Sharjeel’s uncle Irshad Imam said, “It is for taking mileage in the Delhi Assembly election that Sharjeel’s comment is being misinterpreted and he is being hounded… out of his 40-minute video, only four seconds are being shown to accuse him. Is this fair to accuse someone anti-national?”

Case filed in Arunachal

Meanwhile, the Arunachal Pradesh police have filed a case against Sharjeel Imam for “spewing venom” against the northeastern States.

Superintendent of Police of the Special Branch Navdeep Singh Brar said the case was registered under the Indian Penal Code at the Crime Branch police station in the capital Itangar on Sunday.

Sharjeel’s father Akbar Imam, who is no more, had contested the November 2005 Assembly elections on the JD(U) ticket from Jehanabad. He lost the poll narrowly by 447 votes against RJD candidate S.N. Yadav. Locals said the family is well educated and respected in Kako and Sharjeel is said to be a bright student since childhood. He has done his Masters in Computer Science from IIT-Mumbai.

Earlier on Sunday, Sharjeel’s ancestral house at Kako in Jehanabad was raided and some of his relatives were interrogated for his whereabouts. But, Sharjeel was not found. “His last phone tower connection was found in Patna so the Central agency team had come here to look for Sharjeel,” said a senior police official.

‘No one held’

Jehanabad Superintendent of Police Manish Kumar on Sunday said a team of Central agencies had sought support from the local police to conduct raid at Sharjeel’s house and two persons were interrogated but, later they were let free… no one was arrested or detained.” Mr. Kumar refused to give any more details saying, “Since the FIR against Sharjeel is not lodged here, we cannot say much on it… we just cooperated with the Central agencies.”

Like other districts in Bihar, in Jehanabad too, anti-CAA-NRC-NPR protest has been going on for over 10 days near Arwal Mor in the town. The visiting police team had also gone there to look for Sharjeel.