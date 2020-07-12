Other States

Police team attacked in Bulandshahr

A special operations group team of the Uttar Pradesh police was attacked by some persons when it had gone to arrest a man wanted in a murder case here, police said on Sunday.

The incident took place on Saturday evening when the team tried to apprehend one Shahid, a resident of Sarai Kaaji locality in the Kotwali Nagar area, wanted in a murder case, they said.

As soon as the accused, his brothers and some four-five men saw the police, they started fleeing. When policemen tried to stop them, they attacked them with bricks and stones, Superintendent of Police (City) Atul Kumar Srivastava said.

The policemen had to fire some rounds in the air in self defence, he said.

