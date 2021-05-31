Police take Sushil Kumar to Haridwar to recover phones

Sushil Kumar.

‘He didn’t cooperate in recovery of his clothes for DNA sampling’

The Delhi police on Monday took Olympic medallist Sushil Kumar and his accomplice Ajay Sehrawat to Haridwar to recover mobile phones and other articles, however, they returned empty-handed, said a senior police officer.

The officer said that after Mr. Kumar got to know that Sagar had succumbed to his injuries, he left the city. He reached a yoga ashram and after spending a day there, he left for Rishikesh. When the Uttarakhand police intensified their search, he escaped to Punjab.

While evading arrest, Mr. Kumar never stayed in hotels. He always spent nights at homes of his known contacts in the sports field, said the officer. “He was taken to locations where he stayed and where his mobile phone was last traced. However, he didn’t cooperate in recovery of his mobile phone and clothes he was wearing during the brawl for DNA sampling,” said the officer.

“We will also charge Sushil and other accomplices for destruction of evidences because the DVR of CCTVs of Chhatrasal Stadium and Sushil’s house was also found missing,” said the officer.

In the police custody, Mr. Kumar is following his wrestler’s routine.