Police take dog into custody

A dog was taken into police custody after two persons claiming to be its owners failed to settle the ownership dispute, the police said here.

A resident of the Civil Lines area claimed that his dog, which had been missing for two months, was spotted on his neighbour’s roof on Thursday.

He claimed that he had brought the labrador from Bareilly on Diwali. However, the neighbour claimed that the dog belonged to him. The police were called when the two failed to resolve the matter between them.

The police took the dog into custody. Police station in-charge Devesh Kumar Singh said: “The dog is in police custody. The pet will be handed over to the real owner after a probe.”