Police take dog into custody

A dog was taken into police custody after two persons claiming to be its owners failed to settle the ownership dispute, the police said here.
A resident of the Civil Lines area claimed that his dog, which had been missing for two months, was spotted on his neighbour’s roof on Thursday.
He claimed that he had brought the labrador from Bareilly on Diwali. However, the neighbour claimed that the dog belonged to him. The police were called when the two failed to resolve the matter between them.
The police took the dog into custody. Police station in-charge Devesh Kumar Singh said: “The dog is in police custody. The pet will be handed over to the real owner after a probe.”
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
Please Email the Editor