Police stop doctors from handing memo to Yogi in Jhansi

The doctors were seen being escorted and pushed into a vehicle by police officers.

Four junior doctors who had gone to hand over a letter of demands to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath during his visit to the Jhansi were allegedly briefly detained by police.

As per footage from the scene, the doctors were seen being escorted and pushed into a vehicle by police officers.

The District Magistrate (DM) Jhansi, however, said that the junior doctors were stopped by the police to ensure that law and order and security was not disrupted in the pre-scheduled programme.

“After the programme, [they were] honoured and made to sit in a separate room. And after receiving their memorandum, on my directions, efforts are on to help them,” said Andra Vamsi, DM, Jhansi.

In a memorandum to Mr. Adityanath, Hardip Jogi, president of the resident doctors association, Jhansi Medical College, raised three demands, including sufficient supply of medicine and decent behaviour by officials with nursing staff, health workers and sanitation staff.