Police station will be built on freed land in Banbhoolpura, says Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami

February 13, 2024 12:24 am | Updated 12:24 am IST - Haldwani

Days after the violence in Uttarakhand’s Haldwani over the demolition of an allegedly “illegally built” madrasa and mosque left five persons dead, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Monday said a police station would be built on the land “freed from encroachment”.

In another development, the Haldwani Municipal Corporation served a recovery notice to Abdul Malik, the owner of the madrasa and mosque at Banbhoolpura demolished by the administration on February 8, demanding ₹2.44 crore in damages. The notice issued by the Haldwani Municipal Corporation stated that Mr. Malik, who the police say is mastermind of the violence, has to deposit the amount to the civic body within three days (February 15). Mr. Malik has been fined for damage to vehicles including tractors, goods carriers, etc., and equipment such as helmets and crowbars.

“After our teams demolished the structures built by you illegally on government land and were returning back, your supporters engaged in arson and damaged/destroyed/looted properties of the Municipal Corporation and caused loss to government property. Pay the amount within the due date or the amount will be recovered as per the law,” the notice issued to Mr. Malik states.

Warning to rioters

Speaking at a public rally in Haridwar, Mr. Dhami said the government wants to send a clear message to anarchist elements that anyone who tries to disturb the peace of “Devbhoomi” (Land of Gods) will not be spared. “There was a garden in Banbhoolpura which was encroached upon. That encroachment has been removed and several acres of land was recovered,” said Mr. Dhami.

Accusing miscreants of participating in arson and rioting, he said the rioters violated all laws and created disturbance in the State. He stressed that miscreants attempted to set journalists covering the anti-encroachment on fire and thrashed police personnel.

“From the banks of the mighty river Ganga, I announce that a police station will be built at that place,” Mr. Dhami said.

Meanwhile, the police also suspended arms licences of 127 people of Banbhoolpura to avoid the misuse of the weapons in case of any untoward situation. An order issued by the Additional District Magistrate (ADM) Fincharam Chauhan said the district police is instructed to take possession of “all weapons within 24 hours”.

“....many officials of the district administration and the police were injured in the violence in Banbhoolpura on February 8 over which FIRs have been lodged. It is noticed that residents have violated the conditions of their licensed weapons. There is possibility of the recurrence of such activities during anti-encroachmnent drives in future. Hence, in such a situation, the District Magistrate has suspended 127 arms licences of 120 people till further orders,” the order by the ADM reads.

‘Normalcy returning’

With the Haldwani city showing signs of returning to normalcy, the district administration and the police conducted a peace meeting with representatives of all communities. People demanded relaxation of the curfew in Banbhoolpura too but District Magistrate (DM) Vandana Singh said the administration will access the law and order situation before announcing any relaxation.

“It is my request from all the responsible citizens of share whatever information you have about any miscreant who was involved in Thursday’s violence” the DM added.

Markets and educational institutions in the city opened on Monday while curfew was lifted in the rest of Haldwani late on Saturday. People were seen crowding food joints and parks on Monday as businesses operated as usual.

Five persons died and 14 were critically injured when violent clashes broke out between the police and residents in Haldwani’s Banbhoolpura area on February 8 after a team of district administration attempted to demolish an “illegal Madrasa and mosque” in the area. Miscreants allegedly gheraoed the police station, pelted stones on officials, torched vehicles and public property, after which shoot at sight orders were issued and curfew was imposed in the town.

Over 100 police personnel, including women, were injured in the violence, officials said. Three FIRs have been lodged and 30 persons arrested so far.

