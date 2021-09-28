Police station collapses after stored explosives go off in Odisha

The Puri district administration has ordered an inquiry into the incident.

A police station completely collapsed after explosives stored in the building went off in Odisha’s Puri district on Monday.

There was no casualty or injury, as no police personnel was present at the Balanga police station during the incident at the dead of night.

“The explosion was so powerful that the police station building is not in a shape for use. One sentry deployed at the gate of Balanga police station escaped unhurt,” said Narasingha Bhola, Inspector General of Police (central), who visited the spot.

The police station is likely to function in a temporary shed.

The Puri district administration has ordered an inquiry into the circumstances under which the explosion took place and why the explosives were not disposed of.

“The explosion has exposed the inefficiency of the police stations which should ensure free and fair byelection in Pipli constituency. When police personnel are not safe, they cannot provide security to people,” said Bharatiya Janata Party leader Parvati Parida. She demanded that the election should be conducted by deploying Central forces.