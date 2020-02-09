Police start issuing notices to protesters at Mumbai Bagh

A day after an FIR was registered against the Mumbai Bagh protesters, the Nagpada police on Saturday started issuing notices to them under provisions of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC). Many called this a pressure tactic by the police, saying they were deliberately trying to discourage participation by doing so.

Late on Friday, the police had booked the 300-odd women, who have been protesting on Morland Road since January 26, for allegedly obstructing the road’s concretisation. The FIR was registered on complaint of assistant municipal commissioner Alka Sasane with the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

Feroz Mithiborewala, one of the organisers, said around 10 a.m., some police officials were distributing notices under Section 149 of the CrPC, which informs people that in case their actions lead to a law and order issue, they stand liable to face a criminal case.

According to Mr. Mithiborewala, the police barricades at the site were moved to restrict the space occupied by the protesting women on Saturday. He added that irrespective of any pressure tactics, the protest would not be quelled.

“The BMC’s complaint is a pressure tactic. The police obviously can not take us out by force. That is not a good picture to present because we are a democracy. You can issue me a notice at my house but the police can not disturb the women here. We are in dialogue with the Mumbai Police and the State government, but our problem is with the Centre,” Mr. Mithiborewala said.

He also said, “There are several other roads in the city which have potholes and need to be repaired but the BMC has to give attention to only this one. This road was previously blocked for several months, hampering transport, but now is the time they choose to work on it.”

Saba Shaikh, a protester, said the notices were in Marathi and many women had a problem understanding their content. Mehar Ansari said any relative or volunteer who brought food or other refreshments for the protesters had to first register their personal information with the police.

“The issuing of the notices has instilled a fear among those who were distributing food and water, which is only human. We haven’t had the usual influx of lunch packages today, and are making do with biscuits and glucose water,” said Shaheen Khan, another protester.

Retired Assistant Commissioner of Police Shamsher Khan Pathan, who now has his own political party called Awami Vikas Manch, was seen at the protest. “I came here on Friday after the political parties backed out. I am here to help the women in anyway possible. I have issued many such notices in my tenure. It is not something to be afraid of. It is only preventive measure.”

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone III) Abhinash Kumar said the notices were being issued as a message to desist from joining the protest, as it was an illegal one. “The road belongs to the BMC, and its officials complained that the construction work is lagging due to the protest. The law does not oppose protest but the protesters have to first seek permission,” he said.

Curiously, despite the Nationalist Congress Party withdrawing their support to the protest, party leader Vidya Chavan was seen there.