Police should clear doubts about BTech graduate's 'mysterious' death: Odisha Leader of Opposition Jayanaryan Mishra

March 04, 2023 01:50 pm | Updated 01:50 pm IST - Sambalpur (Odisha)

Leader of Opposition in Odisha Assembly Jayanaryan Mishra said questions have been raised about the mysterious death of a BTech graduate in Burla and police should clear the doubts.

The body of BTech graduate of Veer Surendra Sai University of Technology (VSSUT), Burla, Chinmayee Priyadarshini Sahu was fished out from the power channel of Hirakhud Dam on March 1.

Speaking to media persons on March 3, “Mr. Mishra alleged that police are trying to suppress the issue. Doubts have been raised in the death incident of the girl and police should try to clear the doubts,” he said. The BJP leader said that if the police don’t take appropriate steps, the issue would be raised in the Assembly.

Chinamayee, who was from Madanpur Rampur in Kalahandi district allegedly jumped into the power channel of Hirakud Dam after receiving her degree in the convocation, which was held on February 28. Her family members, however, alleged that alleged that Chinmayee was strangled to death before she was thrown into water.

Sources in VIMSAR, where the autopsy was conducted, said, the autopsy report has already been handed over to the police and report found drowning to be the cause of death.

Police said, prima facie, no evidence substantiating the allegation, made by the family, has been found. However, the investigation into the matter is still on and it is being investigated on the basis of the allegation. To investigate all possible angles of the case, police have also formed special teams.

Inspector-in-charge (IIC) of Burla police station, Susant Dash said, a team has been sent to Bhubaneswar. The team will search the rented room of Chinmayee in Bhubaneswar to find if there is any written document related to the incident. Moreover, a scientific team visited the spot, where the incident took place, on March 3. “This apart, some friends of Chinmayee are also being interrogated,” he said.

