Police seize cough syrup stock worth ₹2.69 lakh stored illegally in Thane

August 13, 2023 12:24 pm | Updated 12:25 pm IST - Thane

The police's anti-narcotics cell (ANC) has seized a stock of cough syrups worth ₹2.69 lakh stored illegally in a house in Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on August 14.

Based on complaints and a tip-off, the ANC raided a flat in Shil Phata area here on August 10 and seized 1,611 bottles of two cough syrup variants, senior police inspector Sanjay Shinde said.

The flat occupant, identified as Simab Ismail Sheikh (25), did not possess a license to stock and sell the medicines, the official said.

An offence was registered against the person under provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, the official said, adding no arrest has been made so far in this connection.

