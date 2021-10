Police officials and labourers were also seen removing iron nails that were studded on the NH9 at Ghazipur..

Police officials and labourers were also seen removing iron nails that were studded on the NH9 at Ghazipur..

The Delhi Police on Friday started removing the barricades and concertina wires it had put in place at the anti-farm laws protest site at Ghazipur on the Delhi-Uttar Pradesh border.



Our code of editorial values