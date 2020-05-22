Police remand for Cong. leader Pankaj Punia

Congress leader from Haryana Pankaj Punia, arrested by police in Haryana's Karnal for allegedly hurting religious feelings through a social media post was on Thursday sent on police remand for a day by a local court.

“We produced Pankaj Punia in a local court at Karnal on May 21, and the court has granted one day police remand. He was arrested from Madhuban area late Wednesday night,” Bharti Arora, Inspector General of Police, Karnal Range said.

A police case was registered against Mr. Punia, a former secretary of Haryana Pradesh Congress Committee, on basis of a complaint by a Karnal resident, who alleged that Mr. Punia had posted provocative falsehood to promote enmity between sections of society on ground of religion.

The case against Mr. Punia was registered under sections related to promoting enmity between different groups, outraging religious feelings of the Indian Penal Code and under the Information Technology (Amendment) Act 2008. Another FIR was registered against Mr. Punia in Lucknow as well for his alleged objectionable tweet.