Police recruitment board chief resigns

Guwahati

27 September 2020 23:29 IST

13 held by Assam police for paper leak

Retired IPS officer Pradeep Kumar on Sunday resigned as chairman of the State Level Police Recruitment Board (SLPRB) taking moral responsibility for the anomalies in the process of the recruitment of sub-inspectors in the Assam Police.

The State police have so far arrested 13 people for leaking the question paper for recruiting sub-inspectors to 597 vacant posts and conducting a “written test” for 50 applicants at a guesthouse in Guwahati on September 19, a day before the scheduled date of the exam.

Two of the prime accused, former Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Police P.K. Dutta and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Diban Deka, are absconding.

“I have tried to ensure a transparent recruitment process with honesty and integrity. I apologise to the applicants and their families for the anomalies caused by a vicious circle and resign as chairman,” Mr. Kumar, a 1984-batch officer, said.

The State’s Crime Investigation Department has meanwhile raided the residence of the former DIG and recovered more than 8 kg of gold. The CID also raided his hotels and estates, including a major tea garden.