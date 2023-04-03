Police recover arms, explosives from package suspected to be dropped by drone in J&K’s Samba

April 03, 2023 10:56 am | Updated 11:51 am IST - Samba/Jammu

A consignment of arms and ammunition, suspected to be dropped by using a drone, was recovered in Rakh Barutia village of Vijaypur in Samba district, the J&K police said on April 3, 2023.

“Three pistols, six magazines, 48 bullets and four hand grenades have been recovered from a packet,” officials said.

The package — found early on Monday near the railway line in Rakh Barotiya — contained, among others, three China-made pistols and grenades, they said.

The packet was spotted after the reports of suspicious material lying in the area was received by the police. “A yellow coloured packet was found lying near bushes,” officials said.

“The packet has a long plastic string, which suggests it was dropped via a drone,” Additional Superintendent of Police Samba, Surinder Chowdhury said.

He said the police were investigating the matter.

Mr. Surinder Choudhary told reporters, "We received information about a suspected package (lying) in the fields of Rakh Barotiya in the Vijaypur belt. We immediately rushed police, bomb disposal squad and FSL (Forensic Science Laboratory) teams to the spot.

"It was first ascertained if the package contained an IED (Improvised Explosive Device)." Among the weapons recovered from the package were three China-made pistols, six magazines, 48 rounds and four hand grenades, the official said.

According to past modus operandi, the police suspect that the package was dropped by a drone from across the border.

Choudhary said, "...It looks like the weapons consignment has been dropped by drone (from across the International Border).

"...it had a box and a long string of plastic measuring 50 metres… It looks like (air) dropping." The senior police official added that the exact detail can be ascertained only after an investigation.

