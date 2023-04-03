HamberMenu
Police recover arms, explosives from package suspected to be dropped by drone in J&K’s Samba

The package contained, among others, three China-made pistols and grenades, they said.

April 03, 2023 10:56 am | Updated 10:59 am IST - Samba/Jammu

PTI
Police personnel recover a package, suspected to have been airdropped by a drone from across the International Border, in Samba district, Jammu and Kashmir, on April 3, 2023

Police personnel recover a package, suspected to have been airdropped by a drone from across the International Border, in Samba district, Jammu and Kashmir, on April 3, 2023 | Photo Credit: PTI

Police on April 3, 2023 recovered a cache of arms and explosive materials from a package suspected to have been airdropped by a drone from across the International Border in Jammu and Kashmir's Samba district, officials said.

The package — found early on Monday near the railway line in Rakh Barotiya — contained, among others, three China-made pistols and grenades, they said.

Package suspected to be dropped by #drone found in Samba area | Video Credit: ANI

Additional Superintendent of Police (Samba) Surinder Choudhary told reporters, "We received information about a suspected package (lying) in the fields of Rakh Barotiya in the Vijaypur belt. We immediately rushed police, bomb disposal squad and FSL (Forensic Science Laboratory) teams to the spot.

"It was first ascertained if the package contained an IED (Improvised Explosive Device)." Among the weapons recovered from the package were three China-made pistols, six magazines, 48 rounds and four hand grenades, the official said.

According to past modus operandi, the police suspect that the package was dropped by a drone from across the border.

ASP Samba, Surinder Choudhary on Samba suspected packet recoverd | Video Credit: ANI

Choudhary said, "...It looks like the weapons consignment has been dropped by drone (from across the International Border).

"...it had a box and a long string of plastic measuring 50 metres… It looks like (air) dropping." The senior police official added that the exact detail can be ascertained only after an investigation.

