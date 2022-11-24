  1. EPaper
  2. Elections 2022
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Police recover IEDs, ₹5 lakh cash dropped by drone in J-K's Samba

Local people saw the consignment, somewhere between Ramgarh and Vijaypur, about five-six kilometres away from the International Border: SSP

November 24, 2022 10:57 am | Updated 10:57 am IST - Jammu

PTI
Photo used for representational purpose only.

Photo used for representational purpose only. | Photo Credit: Nissar Ahmad

Police on Thursday recovered a consignment of Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs), pistols and cash dropped by a drone from across the border in Jammu and Kashmir's Samba district, officials said.

Senior Superintendent of Police Abhishek Mahajan told reporters that local people saw the consignment, somewhere between Ramgarh and Vijaypur, about five-six kilometres away from the International Border, at around 6.15 a.m. and they informed the police.

He said the bomb disposal squad recovered two unassembled IEDs with detonators, two Chinese pistols, 4 magazines with 60 rounds and ₹5 lakh in ₹500 denomination. The consignment was covered in a wooden box with a steel base, the SSP said.

"It is case of cross-border drone-dropping. We are investigating it," he said. "The consignment could have been used for any untoward incident, but the attempt has been foiled."

The SSP said the police team and the local people will be rewarded.

Related Topics

Jammu and Kashmir / crime / terrorism (crime)

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.