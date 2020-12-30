Police raid the residence of PDP’s Parra

Officials of Counter Intelligence Kashmir (CIK), a wing of the J&K Police, on Wednesday raided the house of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) youth president and recently-elected District Development Council member Waheed-ur-Rehmaan Parra in south Kashmir’s Pulwama.
Official sources said the CIK team questioned Mr. Parra’s brother during the raid. CIK officials refused to divulge the details of the operation and did not reveal the reason behind these raids.
However, official sources said the raids were a part of the investigation in a case related to money transactions between Mr. Parra and “some suspected individuals”.
Mr. Parra was arrested by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in November in a case related to the arrest of two Hizbul Mujahideen militants and a police officer earlier this year. It’s alleged that Mr. Parra was in touch with one of the arrested persons in 2019, at a time when the elections were due in J&K.
The NIA has already submitted a chargesheet in the case. The NIA court is likely to hear Mr. Parra’s bail plea on Thursday.
