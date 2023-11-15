Police probing death threat to Assam Minister

November 15, 2023 11:15 am | Updated 11:15 am IST - GUWAHATI

GUWAHATI The Assam police have initiated a probe into the death threat against Agriculture Minister Atul Bora, who is also the president of the BJP’s regional ally Asom Gana Parishad.

A man claiming to be a member of the outlawed United Liberation Front of Asom (Independent) took to a social media platform a couple of days ago saying the outfit planned to bomb Mr. Bora’s residence.

“Ami ulfa r pora sob kori asu. Besi din jiyai nathake ee [We in the ULFA are doing everything. His days are numbered],” the man identifying himself as Pranash Shandilya wrote.

He did not cite any reason for issuing the death threat. The ULFA (Independent) has also not issued any clarification.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Reference threat to Hon Minister Sri Atul Bora on a Facebook post, Assam CID has been directed to register a criminal case and take lawful action. No such threat would be acceptable against elected representatives as it threatens the democratic polity,” State’s Director General of Police Gyanendra Pratap Singh wrote on X.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT