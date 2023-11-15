HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Police probing death threat to Assam Minister

A man claiming to be a member of the ULFA (Independent) took to social media saying the outfit plans to bomb Asom Gana Parishad president Atul Bora’s residence

November 15, 2023 11:15 am | Updated 11:15 am IST - GUWAHATI

The Hindu Bureau
Asom Gana Parishad president Atul Bora against whom a death threat was issued on a social media platform by a man  claiming to be a member of the outlawed United Liberation Front of Asom (Independent). File

Asom Gana Parishad president Atul Bora against whom a death threat was issued on a social media platform by a man  claiming to be a member of the outlawed United Liberation Front of Asom (Independent). File | Photo Credit: RITU RAJ KONWAR

GUWAHATI The Assam police have initiated a probe into the death threat against Agriculture Minister Atul Bora, who is also the president of the BJP’s regional ally Asom Gana Parishad.

A man claiming to be a member of the outlawed United Liberation Front of Asom (Independent) took to a social media platform a couple of days ago saying the outfit planned to bomb Mr. Bora’s residence.

Ami ulfa r pora sob kori asu. Besi din jiyai nathake ee [We in the ULFA are doing everything. His days are numbered],” the man identifying himself as Pranash Shandilya wrote.

He did not cite any reason for issuing the death threat. The ULFA (Independent) has also not issued any clarification.

“Reference threat to Hon Minister Sri Atul Bora on a Facebook post, Assam CID has been directed to register a criminal case and take lawful action. No such threat would be acceptable against elected representatives as it threatens the democratic polity,” State’s Director General of Police Gyanendra Pratap Singh wrote on X.

Related Topics

Assam / crime

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.