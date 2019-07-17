Police officers meet to tackle drug menace in northern States

In an attempt to tackle the drug menace in country’s northern region, senior police officers from Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Rajasthan, Uttarakhand, Delhi and the Union Territory of Chandigarh met here at a joint meeting on Wednesday.

The joint meeting of the northern region police coordination committee was hosted by Punjab Director General of Police Dinkar Gupta. A decision was made to set up a common police and drug secretariat to share information among different police forces regarding drug smugglers and gangsters operating in the region.

An official statement said that Mr. Gupta proposed quarterly joint meetings of police chiefs of the northern States and that senior police officers heading Anti-Terrorism Squad, Special Operations Group, Special Task Force and Special Cells should hold bi-monthly meetings for sharing vital information related to drugs and gangsters.

It was also decided to develop and implement a common IT-based platform of member States for quick sharing of information to achieve better coordination and results in the drive against drugs and gangsters.

MCOCA sought

Chandigarh’s DGP Sanjay Beniwal advocated introduction of the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) to deal effectively with gangsters and criminals.