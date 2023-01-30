Police officer who shot dead Odisha Health Minister arrested, dismissed from job

January 30, 2023 09:33 pm | Updated 09:33 pm IST - BHUBANESWAR

Gopal Krushna Das, the assistant sub-inspector of police who had shot dead Odisha Health and Family Welfare Minister on Sunday, was formally arrested and dismissed from service on Monday.

A Crime Branch team of Odisha police comprising top officials intensified its interrogation of Mr. Gopal Das to ascertain the motive behind him taking the extreme step. He was taken to Sundargarh, 40 km from Brajarajnagar, to keep him out of reach of rage from the late Minister’s supporters.

Odisha government on Monday decided to carry out a court-monitored probe into the murder of the minister. The government requested Orissa High Court to allow a sitting or retired HC judge or district judge to monitor the Crime Branch probe into the incident in order to bring in transparency to the sensitive case

According to a statement issued by Crime Branch, scientific and ballistic experts from State Forensic Science Laboratory are camping at Brajarajnagar and investigating the case.

The team also seized one 9 mm pistol, three rounds of live ammunition and a mobile handset of the accused ASI. The firearms and ammunition will be sent for ballistic examination and opinion. The police record is being examined as to when the revolver was issued to the shooter.

Mr. Gopal Das was under police custody and would be forwarded to the Court for further police remand, said the Crime Branch.

On Sunday, a team of doctors of Capital Hospital, Bhubaneswar conducted a postmortem in the presence of Crime Branch officials. The entire process was video-graphed.

According to Jharsuguda district police, Mr. Gopal Das had a good career record and won various police medals for his performance. The police authority, however, did not provide any detail about his mental health condition.

It is to be noted that Mr. Gopal Das was undergoing treatment for manic depressive disorder. A Berhampur-based psychiatrist confirmed that the police officer was under his care.