Police officer suspended for 'misbehaving' with BJP leader in U.P.'s Shahjahanpur

January 21, 2023 02:34 pm | Updated 02:42 pm IST - Shahjahanpur

The Inspector in charge of the cyber cell in Uttar Pradesh’s Shahjahanpur district has been suspended for allegedly misbehaving with a BJP leader and a probe has been ordered in the matter, a senior police officer said on Saturday.

It has been alleged that Neeraj Kumar, the Inspector in charge of the cyber cell, went to the residence of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and former district panchayat chairman Virendra Pal Singh Yadav on Thursday night and misbehaved with him.

Mr. Yadav alleged that the police officer had borrowed money from him three years ago and when asked to return it, he misbehaved with him, Superintendent of Police (SP) S. Anand said.

Mr. Yadav informed him about the incident on the phone, the SP said, adding that Additional Superintendent of Police (City) Sanjay Kumar and Circle Officer (City) Akhand Pratap Singh were sent to the spot along with other police personnel.

The district cyber cell in charge was suspended on Friday and the investigation of the entire matter has been handed over to the additional superintendent of police (city), he said.

When contacted, Neeraj Kumar said someone from Mr. Yadav's house called him on his phone on Thursday night and said the BJP leader wanted to talk to him.

Mr. Yadav did not come on the call for a long time and he was sternly told to wait for him, which led to an exchange of words, after which the BJP leader asked him to come over to his house, the officer said.

He added that when he went to Mr. Yadav's house, five-six men did not allow him to meet the BJP leader and started abusing him.

The officer denied any kind of financial transaction between Mr. Yadav and him and alleged that he was at the receiving end of misbehaviour, which can be corroborated from the CCTV footage.

Efforts were made to contact the BJP leader but the phone calls went unanswered.