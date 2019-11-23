Police officer run over by smugglers’ vehicle in Tripura

An on-duty police officer was killed after a speeding car used by suspected smugglers hit him in Sepahijala district before dawn on Friday. The Tripura government has announced compensation of ₹10 lakh to support the bereaved family. The officer was hit by a vehicle when he was conducting an inspection, the Sepahijala district Superintendent of Police said.

Kalamcherra is a border location in Sonamura subdivision known as a smuggling hub.

The critically injured police officer was admitted at the GBP Hospital in Agartala where he succumbed to injuries in the morning.

Law Minister Ratan Lal Nath, DGP Akhil Kumar Shukla and top brass of state police paid floral tribute to the deceased at wreath laying ceremony in Police Lines of Agartala. Minister announced a compensation of Rs 10 lakh for the family of departed officer.

Police teams were conducting search to track down vehicle and arrest the culprits.

Durga Kumar Hrangkhawl was second on-duty security officer killed in similar manner in Sepahijala district. BSF deputy commandant of 145th battalion Deepak Kumar Mandal succumbed to injuries on October 20 2017, four days after he was hit by a vehicle carrying cattle for smuggling across Bangladesh.