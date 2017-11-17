Police officer killed, another injured in Srinagar attack

One police officer was killed and another injured as militants attacked a police party on the outskirts of Srinagar near Zakura area on Friday afternoon.
A police official said the policemen came under fire from the militants when a search operation was launched after a tip-off about the presence of armed men.
Two policemen sustained grievous injuries in the first exchange of fire with the hiding militants. Injured sub-Inspector Imran Ahmad succumbed to his injuries in the hospital.
"Another policeman has been hospitalised too," said the police official.
The area was cordoned off to nab the militants. One person has been detained from the spot. It could not be immediately confirmed if the detained man is a militant or a civilian.
