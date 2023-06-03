ADVERTISEMENT

Police officer among four sentenced to life in sensational bank manager murder trial in Tripura

June 03, 2023 08:25 pm | Updated 08:25 pm IST - AGARTALA

The sensational crime had created an outrage among the people forcing the State government to recommend for the ‘custody trial’ of the accused Sumit Choudhury, Sumit Banik, Amar Sarif and Sukanta Biswas

The Hindu Bureau

Representational file image. | Photo Credit: S. SUBRAMANIUM

A court in Tripura on June 3 sentenced four persons, accused of murder of a bank manager, to life imprisonment. A police officer and son of a wealthy businessman were among those convicted.

The accused persons were held guilty of murdering Bodhisatta Das, bank branch manager, in August 2019. The victim succumbed a few days after he was critically wounded in the attack near Ujjayanta Palace here.

Sukanta Biswas, now suspended, was a sub-inspector in the State police.

The trial court of the West Tripura District & Sessions Judge, besides awarding life imprisonment, imposed a fine of ₹50,000 on each of the accused, informed Special Public Prosecutor Samrat Kar Bhowmik.

A total of 56 witnesses were examined during the trial period, he said.

